BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over 223 pounds of DMT, a powerful hallucinogenic, at the Gateway International Bridge hidden within a BMW, officials say.

On March 31, officers say the 41-year-old American woman attempted to cross back into the United States in a 2007 BMW. Her vehicle was referred to a secondary inspection and that’s when officers say their K9 unit discovered 42 packages hidden inside the vehicle.

CBP officers reported the packages contained a total of 223 pounds of dimethyltryptamine, commonly known as DMT. The narcotic is said to be similar to LSD and usually smoked or consumed like a tea.

Officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, the release stated. The woman was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.