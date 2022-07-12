BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) Riverine agents rescued three people from possible drowning in the Rio Grande early Tuesday.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. on July 12, agents were alerted by a MCS camera operator that several individuals were attempting to make landfall by raft south of La Joya.

Several suspects were seen loading onto the raft and safely returning to Mexico, however, three individuals had jumped off the raft and attempted to swim back to Mexico.

As agents approached, they saw the three individuals in struggling to stay afloat in the water. All three were assisted and transported to an agent on land.

An Emergency Medical Technician agent evaluated them and determined one migrant needed to be sent to the hospital.

Two of the migrants were Mexican nationals and the third was an El Salvadoran national. They were all process accordingly.

“I am very proud of the agents out there this morning and throughout the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) who are working diligently to assure our borders are secure. This is just one example of the dangers migrants face while entering the U.S. RGV agents have made more than a thousand rescues this fiscal year. I am sure, without a doubt, without these agents proper training and response, this incident would have resulted in a different outcome.” (A)CPA Joel Martinez.