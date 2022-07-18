FALFURRIAS (ValleyCentral) — A migrant was flown to the hospital after being bit by a snake, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Border Patrol agents apprehended five migrants on Sunday, amongst the group was a Guatemala citizen. The man told agents that a snake had bitten him.

An emergency medical technician agent assessed requested emergency medical services, and he was airlifted to a hospital.

Each red dot represents a rescue by Border Patrol agents. | Photo Courtesy: Customs and Border Protection

“Do not place your lives in the hands of smugglers who are only interested in making a profit,” said Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez.

Rio Grande Valley agents have rescued over one thousand people this fiscal year. Most of the rescues are heat related.

During this fiscal year, agents have rescued migrants mostly in Brooks and Kenedy County, according to a map provided by CBP.

CBP warns that other dangers apart from snake bites, are drownings and getting lost or left behind in the vast brush lands.