Agents discover trio of vehicles smuggling migrants, narcotics

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents discovered a trio of vehicles attempting to smuggle migrants and narcotics in Donna.

On Wednesday, Border Patrol agents intercepted the three vehicles driving in tandem on a levee road in Donna, according to Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings.

Officials found that two of the vehicles were transporting a group of 13 migrants, only seven were arrested.

Lastly, agents discovered the third vehicle to be carrying nearly 250 pounds of marijuana.

