Agents arrest multiple previously convicted felons, gang members

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents arrested four Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members along with multiple previously convicted felons.

Within a 14-hour time span, RGV agents arrested four individuals who are currently involved in gangs. All four individuals were identified as MS-13 gang members.

On Tuesday, Border Patrol Station agents arrested an individual after he illegally entered the United States near McAllen. Records revealed the 37-year-old man had been previously convicted of lewd lascivious behavior of a child younger than 16 years old.

Later in the week, agents discovered a group of six migrants near Roma on Friday. While processing, records revealed one of the subjects had an active warrant for his arrest from Orange County in Florida for lascivious battery.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

