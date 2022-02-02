HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested multiple migrants this week.

On Tuesday, MCS agents arrested three migrants while working near Hidalgo.

While processing, records revealed one of the men was previously convicted for charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor. The man had been sentenced to 10 years of incarceration for the charges.

MCS arrested a group of 15 individuals Tuesday. At the station, a record check revealed one of the individuals has been convicted for homicide in El Salvador.

Border Patrol is processing the subjects accordingly.

