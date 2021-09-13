Agents arrest men with history of sexual assault, prostitution

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrest two previously convicted men over the weekend.

Friday morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents discovered a group of eight migrants in Mission. While processing records revealed one of the men to have been previously convicted in Salem, Massachusetts.

The man had been convicted for a prostitution-related charge in which he was incarcerated for five days and sentenced to 12-months probation.

On Sunday, MCS agents arrested a group of six migrants near Abram. Records revealed one of the men to have been previously convicted for multiple sexual charges.

Bernardo Macedo-Vargas was previously convicted in 2013 for aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault of a 14-year-old. Vargas was sentenced to seven years of incarceration for the two charges.

Additionally, Vargas was sentenced to 303 days incarceration and 36 months supervision for immigration-related offenses.

All individuals have been processed accordingly.

