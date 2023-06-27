RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local governments and health authorities are reminding the public of the no firework rule ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

South Texas Health System issued a press release to remind folks that while fireworks may be a beautiful sight, they have also proven to be deadly.

In 2020, approximately 15,600 people were rushed to hospital emergency departments across the country due to fireworks-related injuries, up significantly from 10,000 in 2019, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In the same year, 26 people died of firework-related injuries.

With Independence Day falling on a Tuesday this year, authorities expect celebrations to start as early as this week.

The South Texas Health System Trauma & Critical Care Institute is urging Valley residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals and encourages them to take part in official fireworks displays by local governments like the City of McAllen and the City of South Padre Island.

McAllen even produced a public service announcement remind residents not to light fireworks.

Though not encouraged or legal in Rio Grande Valley communities, here are some tips to keep you safe if you do pop fireworks: