MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Fire Department is working to keep a brush fire contained.

Courtesy: Luis Quintanilla

Crews responded to the fire burning on South Conway Avenue, officials announced.

The fire started around 6:42 p.m. south of the Mission Public Works building and west of the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society.

Fire crews from Alton, McAllen and Palmview fire department are assisting.

No injuries or damage to pets or buildings have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

ValleyCentral will provide updates as they become available.