Agencies partner to improve agriculture processing at the Pharr Port of Entry

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Three agencies announced they have partner up to improve commercial agriculture processing at the Pharr Land Port of Entry (LPOE).

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the General Services Administration (GSA) and the city of Pharr will be working together to to construct more inspection bays.

According to the release, the 24 new bays will be funded by Pharr. Their creation will allow CBP to process future increases in commercial truck traffic at the port of entry.

The release adds 13 of the bays will include cold storage unit equipment.

“With the continued increase of imports from Mexico, especially produce-related commodities, that require an inspection from our agriculture specialists, having these additional dock spaces will have a significant positive impact on our ability to expedite the processing time and get shipments on their way into U.S. commerce,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas in the release. “The additional cold storage bays will also serve proactively in maintaining the integrity of certain products while they are inspected in climate-controlled areas, rather than exposing them to the South Texas heat.”

The project will also include a new foot agriculture inspection and training facility.