WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for people injured in a boating accident near Port Mansfield.

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife are responding to the incident north of Port Mansfield.

Officials say a boating accident took place in the area and they are attempting to locate people from the incident.

Two people have been located so far. One was transported to a local hospital by ambulance while the other was airlifted to a hospital. Officials are searching for three more people.

This investigation is ongoing. More information will be provided when it is available.