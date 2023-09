EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A suspect accused of driving off with a school district police unit was taken into custody, Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District officials said.

Edinburg police assisted the Edinburg CISD in the chase after officials said the unit was stolen from Edinburg Academy.

The chase ended in Pharr and the suspect was arrested.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.