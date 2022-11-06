MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B celebrated their Feast of Sharing on Sunday after two years.

With the help of volunteers and from their mobile kitchens, event served a Texas-styled meal alongside music, activities for the family.

As well as variety of free services such as health and wellness screenings and flu vaccinations were provided at the event.

“This event is probably one of the biggest ones that the Valley has the Feast of Sharing,” volunteer Genesis Cavazos told ValleyCentral.

”So it’s always great to come as a community. You get to volunteer, you get to wear your shirts, and you get to represent your different organizations. So it’s fun to see other people volunteer at the same time,” Cavazos added.

With prices continuously on the rise, this event is a relief for many families, especially with the holiday season rapidly approaching.

“We just wanted to welcome everybody back with the Texas-style dinner,” H-E-B Operations Leader Savanah Castillo said. ”We’re just very excited after two long years, and it’s always free for the community to come in.”

Since 1989, the H-E-B Feast of Sharing has served 340,000 meals served during 34 dinners throughout Texas and Mexico.

The free holiday feasts filled with food, music, and good cheer are open to the public and bring together family, friends, and neighbors.