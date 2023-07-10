EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – In the wake of two fatal bicycle accidents in Edinburg, authorities have new warnings about being safe on the streets.

A local McAllen bicycle shop, it is well-known that cycling is a popular sport here in the Valley.

“I think the cycling community is pretty predominant here in the Rio Grande Valley. Usually during the summer in the valley, it’s pretty hard to ride your bike. Most people are riding early in the mornings or late in the evenings. But yes all year round for sure,” Joshua Gomez of McAllen’s Sun and Ski Sports said.

However, they also know well that bicycle accidents happen.

“It is a dangerous sport. But most road cyclists have been riding for a long time. They know that riding in a group is probably the most safest,” Gomez added.

At the constable’s office in Edinburg has used its communications avenues such as social media to provide tips for bicycle safety.

“They need to wear bright-colored clothing. You know, wear their helmet, if they’re going to be out there cycling on the roads here in our county,” Atanacio “J.R.” Gaitan, the Hidalgo County Constable for precinct 4 explained.

Gaitan also warns drivers on these busy roads in Edinburg to be vigilant for those on two wheels.

Additionally, Edinburg has bike-only lanes on the right-hand side of the roads, but they’re very often used as turning lanes by the motorists.

In fact, we found drivers using the bike lanes to turn, some were literally driving over the pained markings saying “bike lane only” on the street.

Law enforcement warns cyclists, they need to think twice before doing this.

“It is a danger. They need to stay away from that shoulder you know when they’re driving their vehicles. You know because those shoulders sometimes are marked for cyclists,” Constable Gaitan noted.

And that’s one more reason cyclists, he says, need to be looking out for traffic.

TxDOT also has tips for cyclists. One is don’t ride between vehicles, make eye contact with drivers before crossing, also check your brakes and tires before heading out.