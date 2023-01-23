HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The traffic stop of a minor in possession of marijuana lead investigators to discover more drugs at a Harlingen residence, police said Monday.

At about 2:49 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Harlingen police conducted a traffic stop on a minor at the intersection of J Street and Frontage Road for multiple traffic violations, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Police reported the odor of marijuana was being emitted from the minor’s vehicle. While searching the vehicle, police found marijuana in the center console, authorities said.

According to police, the minor was detained and a guardian was called to the scene.

Investigators later conducted a search at the minor’s home and seized 2,000 grams of THC edibles, one gram of THC oil, 10 grams of Ecstacy, 41 grams of mushrooms, 1.5 grams of Xanax and 12.9 ounces of marijuana.

According to police, a man at the residence was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of a controlled substance PG 2 over 400 grams, two counts of possession of a controlled substance PG 2 4 g-400g, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance PG 3 28g.

The minor was transported to Darrell B Hester Juvenile Detention Facility, police said.