BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With thousands of migrants apprehended in Brownsville this week, officials and law enforcement are acting.

At the Gateway International Bridge, there is concern about the safety of the immigrants who are making this journey, coming from people on both sides of the border.

Enrique Nestor, with a group of workers traveling from Matamoros said there are a lot of people who want to work in the United states, but immigrating here is too dangerous.

Brownsville Pastor Christopher Aldrete stated, our leaders and law enforcement need to unite and remember these are human beings we are dealing with.

“And I believe that they should work towards the safety, the safety of the families, the children,” Aldrete said.

With the recent influx of migrants here, the leaders and law enforcement are working together to handle the issue and they are focusing on doing it in a humanitarian way.

On Friday at a press conference, the City of Brownsville and the U.S. Border Patrol addressed the high number of Venezuelan immigrants who have crossed the Rio Grande in recent days.

They stated they are being humane and efficient in handling them

Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez, who is a Brownsville native, said the agency is handling the amount of migrants and had one message she wanted to make sure was heard

“And one thing that I want to make very clear that is super important for every migrant out there, people who are intending to cross, Title 42 is still in place,” Chavez said.

She stated that means migrants will be encountered, processed and immediately expelled.

Title 42 is schedule to end on May 11.