After buying a car online that never showed up, a Harlingen woman is warning others of red flags

HARLINGEN, Texas- An RGV woman is warning others after she says she lost thousands of dollars after buying a car online.

Elaine Treviño says she thought she found a great deal for a car online.

“I came across a car it was a Honda Accord I believe. It was a really nice car, but I figured I saw it was going for 1,200 dollars,” said Treviño.

She says they told her to use eBay cards for payment.

“They said yes, the most you can load on to a card is 200 dollars and they explained everything and so you would have to buy and get a total of 6 cards,” said Trevino.

After paying an extra thousand dollars for shipping she says she called to receive a tracking number which was when saw a red flag.

“Right when they didn’t answer the first time I said, oh God you know I said please God don’t let be,” said Treviño.

Now she wants to prevent others from making the same mistake.

“Make sure that the information that you’re getting from the seller matches to what you google or the information online,” said Treviño. “Don’t fall for whatever information they say write down this is the direct line, this is what you know my managers number.”

President of the Better Business Bureau Dolores Salinas says Treviño contacted her after she received a call from a scammer. Salinas also says the common red flags she sees when purchasing online.

“The common red flags are they want you pay with gift cards or a method of payment that there’s no refund and no recourse,” said Salinas.

She explains how they could be a good resource to check with if your gut is telling you something is wrong.

“I suggest to people if you’re buying a car deal with somebody locally where you can actually meet them somewhere locally,” said Salinas. “A public place, a safe harbor, many of the police departments are safe harbors and you can actually go there and make exchanges when you’re buying things on social media.”

Treviño says she will investigate whatever she is buying first and she advices others to the same.