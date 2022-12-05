BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Denise Garza remained the victor in the Brownsville Independent School District Place 2 election following a recount that was requested by runner-up candidate Victor M. Caballero.

The recount confirmed Garza’s victory, when she beat Caballero by 4,398 votes in the Nov. 8 election. Caballero requested the recount after he suggested the machines had read the vote counts incorrectly.

“He felt that the votes were attributed to his opponent, should have been attributed to him,” Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza told ValleyCentral. “He wanted us to hand count them to make sure that everything was operating as it should have been.”

Caballero put in his initial deposit of $2,100 to begin the recount process. The post-recount amount fee was estimated to be $25,000 to $35,000.

Remi Garza told ValleyCentral it took 70 to 80 employees to recount the votes of the 44 precincts by hand over a three-day period. The recount began Tuesday, Nov. 29, and confirmed Garza’s win Thursday, Dec. 1.

According to a Recount Committee report obtained by ValleyCentral, Garza received 16,512 votes and Caballero received 12,114 votes after the recount. Originally, Garza had 16,511 votes and Caballero 12,112 votes. In total, Garza gained one vote and Caballero gained two votes.

Garza is said to be sworn into office by next Tuesday at a BISD ceremony.

“They’ll be holding a meeting of the BISD to conduct the swearing in ceremony and to recognize the results of the hand recount,” Remi Garza said.