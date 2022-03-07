HARLINGEN (ValleyCentral) — After temperatures in the 80s this past weekend, a very strong cold front is setting us up for a very chilly and damp Monday afternoon.

We have reached our daytime highs already today and will see temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s this afternoon.

In addition to the colder conditions, winds will be breezy to windy behind the front with gusts in the 30 to 40 MPH range making it “feel like” the 30s and 40s. Showers have developed ahead of and behind the front, although rainfall totals are expected to be rather light.

As of 10 a.m. Monday temperatures ranged from 22 degrees in Amarillo to 71 degrees at Harlingen. Highs on Tuesday will be just a few degrees warmer than Monday afternoon temperatures. We will see a slow warmup beginning Wednesday ahead of another, even stronger, cold front for late Friday.