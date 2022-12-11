PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Dec. 2 the City of Port Isabel along with the Texas Historical Commission held a ceremony where hundreds filled the streets trying to get a glimpse of history being made.

Many anticipated as the lighthouse was brought to life, including several members of the Port Isabel City Commission and Mayor Martin Cantu.

This project has been in the making for several years now. Mark Wolf, Director for the Texas Historical Commission said as a result of this momentous occasion it will attract a lot more visitors to the area.

In 1905 the lighthouse was decommissioned and sold to a Local Resident in the Port Isabel area with it’s lens and bulb removed.

There are not many 19th century lighthouses that have been restored like this one in the state of Texas, yet alone have a replica fresnel lens and bulb placed back into the monument.

At 7:05 p.m. on Friday Dec. 2 the lighthouse was officially brought back to life and illuminated the skies.

The lighthouse was illuminated at 1000 watts for the ceremony which gave a glimpse of what it would’ve looked like in 1854. As of now it is currently dimmed to 200 watts to abide by United States Coast Guard regulations.

After 117 years the community finally has their landmark revived, the perfect gift for residents of Port Isabel this holiday season.