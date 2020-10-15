AFT awards McAllen ISD grant for new filtering system

MCALLEN, Texas — The American Federation of Teachers has awarded the McAllen chapter a grant to help install a new filtering system in McAllen area schools.

The filtering system will help circulate the air in classrooms to help protect students from COVID-19. The grant will also help provide the district acquire nearly $10,000 worth of personal protective equipment.

Sylvia Tanguma, president, McAllen-AFT said, “I’m hoping that we can find those that filtering process that is going to help eliminate that we know not completely but we are looking at different options.”

The funding will service 33 different schools across McAllen ISD.

