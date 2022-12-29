WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Weslaco police arrested a woman accused of ramming into her ex’s vehicle while she had children inside of her vehicle, police documents indicate.

Karen Abigail Hernandez was arrested Dec. 13 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandon endanger child int/know/reck/criminal negligence, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral stated that at 11:09 a.m. Dec. 11 officers responded to a hit-and-run accident in which Weslaco PD communications advised that the suspect was in a Black SUV.

Officers arrived and found a white GMC Sierra in the road with “heavy front end damage towards the front side driver,” the affidavit stated.

According to the document, police spoke with the driver of the GMC Sierra who said the other driver was his ex-spouse who was driving a black Chevy Tahoe. He told police that while he was eating breakfast with a female friend, they heard honking outside.

He told police that Hernandez had caused issues in the past, including breaking the windows to the truck, according to the affidavit. He walked outside and did not see Hernandez, so he got in his truck and started driving westbound on Jesse Street, the affidavit stated.

That is when the black Chevy Tahoe came out from Rose Street and “accelerate[d] in a high rate of speed” towards him, the affidavit said. He attempted to angle his truck away from the street to give them enough space to pass, but Hernandez intentionally rammed the Tahoe into the truck, police allege.

He told police he saw Hernandez driving with two children inside the vehicle, noting that she has six children total but he was not sure if all the children were in the vehicle.

Officers found the Tahoe “with heavy front end damage” at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.

An officer went inside and saw six children waiting in the lobby of the emergency entrance. Hernandez told police she was driving on 20th street and crashed into her ex-husband’s vehicle, the affidavit said.

However, she told police that they both moved their vehicles in front of each other, leading to the crash, the affidavit said, which added that she said she went home to get ice for her children who were injured and then went to the hospital.

Hernandez was placed under arrest and transported to the Weslaco City Jail. Her bond was set at $10,000 and she was released from jail Dec. 24, records show.