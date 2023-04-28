EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A probable cause affidavit provided new information on the arrest of an 18-year-old father in connection to the death of his 16-month-old son.

Dalyn Josiah Ramos is charged on one count of capital murder of a person under 10 years old, according to Hidalgo County Records.

The affidavit states that at 9:44 p.m., Monday April 24, officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to a residence at the 500 block of E. Semano Street. When they arrived, the officer saw EMS attempting to revive a toddler.

The child, identified as 16-month-old Dylan Ramos, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One of the officers stated that Dalyn Ramos, the child’s father, said he left the child alone in bed while he showered, and when he returned the child was unresponsive. He said he then sought help immediately from family members, the affidavit alleged.

A detective then went to the hospital where the child died, and “observed the child’s body to display pinpoint, round blood spots on the skin around his face consistent with petechiae,” the affidavit stated.

The document states that petechiae, tiny spots of bleeding, is commonly found in strangulation/asphyxiation victims.

The court documents say Ramos, who is deaf, was interviewed through a certified interpreter. During the interview, records show Ramos implicated himself in the child’s death through the means of “hard choking” or asphyxiation/strangulation.

Ramos was charged with capital murder at the Edinburg municipal court Wednesday afternoon. His bond was set at $1,000,000.