MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) —A probable cause affidavit provided new details in the arrest of an IDEA teacher in Mission.

Karen Sosa, 27, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, Hidalgo County Jail records show.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, an officer was dispatched to IDEA South at the 1600 block of Schuerback Road in reference to the alleged relationship.

School officials told police that a student approached an employee earlier in the day, telling them a separate male student had a “sexual encounter” with Sosa during the winter break, the affidavit stated.

Investigators took statements from two other students who said the male student told them while at a gym that he had a sexual encounter with his teacher, the document alleges.

According to the affidavit, an investigator spoke with the student, who said Sosa was his teacher since 10th grade, but things didn’t get “serious” until the beginning of the 12th grade.

“[The student] stated he and Karen Sosa would message each other through Instagram message, where she had sent him flirty texts and lewd pictures of herself,” the affidavit stated.

Additionally the document states that on Dec. 18 or 19, he met with Sosa at Bentsen Palm Park after arriving in separate vehicles. Sosa is alleged to have entered the student’s vehicle where they “engaged in a sexual encounter,” authorities stated.

Nearly a month later on Jan. 11, Sosa told the student that “an investigation was taking place and wanted him to delete all the messages and pictures between them, which he did,” the affidavit stated.

Investigators spoke with another employee of IDEA, who said he called Sosa on Jan. 13, and she admitted to him that she had a sexual encounter with the student.

The affidavit stated that Sosa retained legal counsel and did not provide a statement.

Records show that Sosa’s bond was set at $50,000 and that she was released from jail on Jan. 19.