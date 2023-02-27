McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A probable cause affidavit provided new details in the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect who is accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old runaway in McAllen.

Clayton Ryan Phillips, 19, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 18 on charges of kidnapping, trafficking of persons, sexual assault and enticing a child, Hidalgo County Jail records show.

Phillips was previously been arrested in 2021 for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child against the same person, according to ValleyCentral archives.

As a result of that arrest, McAllen police installed an ankle monitoring device to detect Phillips’ whereabouts.

On Feb. 13, McAllen police responded to the 3600 block of North Bicentennial Boulevard in reference to a welfare concern of a 14-year-old girl.

According to the document, on that date the teenage girl video called a friend to tell them that she and Phillips were in Mexico planning to conceive a child together.

The friend reported to police that Phillips’ could be seen in the video call.

The 14-year-old later told police that was the same day she and Phillips had sex in his car in the parking lot of a McAllen store. She was immediately reported missing.

Phillips’ called his mother to tell her he “was on his way to pick up [14-year-old girl] and that the two were then going to Mexico,” the affidavit stated.

Reports show the girl’s mother received a phone call from Phillips’ mother about the teens heading to Mexico.

McAllen police were able to establish that Phillips’ ankle monitor pinged at the 14-year-old girl’s home on Feb. 13.

Through the investigation, McAllen police learned Phillips’ was driving a Kia Forte.

On Feb. 14, authorities obtained video surveillance footage of the Hidalgo Port of Entry that show Phillips and the teen crossing into Mexico in the car the day prior.

A warrant for Phillips’ arrest was issued on Tuesday, Feb. 14, police stated. The affidavit stated that Phillips’ refused to provide a statement and requested an attorney.

Phillips’ arraignment took place Monday. His bond was set at $3,505,000.