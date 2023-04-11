EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A probable cause affidavit provide- dsnew details in the arrest of a Harwell Middle School teacher in Edinburg.

Sally Blixt was arrested Wednesday, April 5, on two charges of endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

At 10:35 a.m., a police officer with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District was directed to a found coin purse turned in by a student.

The officer proceeded to inspect the contents of the coin purse and found a tubular hard plastic straw, a circular substance, a single edge razor blade, a clear glass bottle containing white powder and a crystal circular substance, records state.

Officials determined the coin purse belonged to Blixt.

A campus surveillance video captured the moment the coin purse fell from the middle school teacher’s pants.

The police document states that Blixt is seen in the surveillance footage walking back and forth, appearing concerned, frantic and returning to the restroom several times after the purse fell out of her pants.

The video also shows the purse was found and picked up by a student, then dropped and picked up by another student who turned it into campus authorities, police say.

A narcotic testing kit confirmed the glass bottle inside the coin purse contained methamphetamine.

The police documents state Blixt knowingly and intentionally possessed a control substance on school grounds, exposing students to danger and endangering their life as they handled the coin purse.

Blixt was arrested Thursday, April 6 and arraigned on the charges. Her bond was set at $95,000. She was released from jail the next day. A district spokeswoman said Blixt resigned shortly after her arrest.