RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — AEP Texas has reported thousands of customers across the Rio Grande Valley are still without power following the weekend storm.

At the peek of Friday’s storm, AEP stated about 156,000 customers lost power. As of Tuesday morning, the number of customer outages has gone down to 8,700 according, to the AEP outage website.

The company brought station crews from across the area, such as Corpus Christi, Laredo, Victoria to help with repairs and bring the light back on for customers.

Magic Valley Electric Cooperative says it has just a little over 200 customers without power.