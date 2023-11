HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 1,000 AEP Texas customers in Harlingen have been experiencing power outages.

AEP Texas is reporting that nearly 1,300 customers lost power near the Harlingen Convention Center, Bass Pro Shops and surrounding areas.

According to the report, the outage started at 7:53 p.m. As of 9:20 p.m., there are a total of 199 customer outages.

AEP estimated power to restore for all customers around 11 p.m.