RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — AEP Texas says some customers in the Rio Grande Valley may be without power until Monday night because of the damaging winds that hit the region.

In a Twitter post, the company said utility crews have been working throughout the night and morning to repair downed utility poles and lines. The company said it had reduced the number of outages Saturday to approximately 90,000 customers.

The company says at the peak of the storm 156,000 of their customers were without power.

Listed below are the projections of when AEP Texas believes power will be restored to these cities across the Valley:

Edinburg – Monday 10 p.m.

Harlingen – Saturday 10 p.m.

McAllen – Monday 6 p.m.

Mission – Monday 10 p.m.

Pharr – Monday 10 p.m.

Port Isabel – Saturday 10 p.m.

Rio Grande City – Saturday 10 p.m.

San Benito – Saturday 10 p.m.

Weslaco – Sunday 8 p.m.

The company added the current estimates also include the surrounding areas of the cities listed. It added work is ongoing and that many will have their services restored before the estimates expire.

The Brownsville Public Utility Board said Saturday morning it had less than 1,000 customers still without service. But it added in a Twitter post that high winds were making the repairs difficult.

Cleiri, a spokesperson for Brownsville PUB, stated, multiple damages from last night storm caused customers to loose power. She added some damages include isolated branch line outages to broken down light poles.

About 740 customers have no power due to broken poles and between 300 to 500 customers have no power due to isolated branch line outages.

“We have a pole that is broken down on four corners, we have another that’s broken down on Southmost and H-E-B and then we have a third one that is down between Price Road and Coffee Port,” she said.

BPUB does not have a current estimated time of when the power will be back on for customers.

“We’re working on it diligently right now. We also have a contractor that we hired, like tech services to To have more hands on the ground, more boots on the ground,” Cleiri said. “Again, it goes by each damage is different, and everybody has been affected a little different. So, like I said, it’s been taking about two to three hours to focus on one area.”