SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A property owner on South Padre Island said her yard was damaged by AEP Texas.

She said the power company cut through the property to get to a blown transformer fuse. The owner asked we use only her first name in regards to this story.

On Jan. 21, Nadia, the owner of a rental home called ‘Casa Padre SPI’ found out that AEP Texas had come through her property around midnight to fix a transformer on her neighbor’s property.

She was told by AEP the blown fuse caused 25-30 people to function without power. “I was told it was the easiest access to go through my lawn to fix it,” said Nadia.

She added that AEP told her they tried to get in contact with her just before arriving at the transformer, but she didn’t answer, so AEP crew members cut through the yard without permission.

After looking through her call log, Nadia doesn’t have any missed calls from around midnight on Jan. 21.

When Nadia’s lawn care employee first arrived at her rental property after that night, “My yard on the side is full of ruts and the fence is not able to close correctly now.” She is also missing her pool cleaning stick, her pool pump is broken, the container holding her pool chemicals was disassembled, and Oleanders that took her three years to grow were cut down.

ValleyCentral reached out to Eladio Jaimez, Communications Consultant for AEP Texas, but was unable to interview him as he said he did not have enough information on Casa Padre SPI’s property damages heading into the weekend.

Jaimez, however, sent a statement that said, “Our focus is always to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible. Every situation [the process of fixing a transformer] is different.”

Three weeks after the initial damage, Nadia stated she has not received a solution thus far.

“I would like them [AEP] to come and put the grass on the right way,” said Nadia. “Take off the damaged grass, put some really nice topsoil on, purchase the new grass pallets we purchased which is from grass out in Donna, and then put that grass down.”

Without Nadia’s desired repairs, she will not be putting her Airbnb property online.

Nadia told ValleyCentral March through September is the island’s peak rental season. She wanted to get back on the market within the month, but “now I’m not gonna be able to do that.”

Nadia has rented her property through Vacasa since March of 2019, but in October of 2021 took it offline.

Nadia’s plan was to list this property with Airbnb this year on their own, but as a first-time Airbnb host, she didn’t want to receive negative reviews on the property or have any guest have a negative experience due to the property damage.

“I want to get this resolved prior to being able to put that on there,” Nadia added.

Jaimez said AEP Texas is currently working with Nadia to get the problem resolved.