EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A power outage in the Edinburg area has affected nearly 6,000 homes Friday evening, according to AEP Texas.

As previously reported on ValleyCentral, more heavy rain is forecast through Friday night and the early morning hours on Saturday.

The utility says crew members are working to restore power to 5,800 customers.

“The estimated time of restoration is 10 p.m.,” AEP Texas stated. “This could change. Thank you for your patience.”

Sporadic outages in Hidalgo County has left several hundred other customers also without lights.