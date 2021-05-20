AEP responds to power outages in Harlingen

High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—American Electric Power (AEP) crews are responding to power outages in the city of Harlingen.

The company said the outage affected approximately 2,950 customers in the East Harrison area. The estimated time of restoration is 11:30 a.m., however this could change.

AEP Texas crews are responding to outages that left approximately 2,950 Harlingen residents without power in the East Harrison area. The initial estimated restoration time is projected for 11:30 a.m.; however, this projection could change. — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) May 20, 2021

