AEP responds to power outages in Harlingen

Local News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—American Electric Power (AEP) crews are responding to power outages in the city of Harlingen.

The company said the outage affected approximately 2,950 customers in the East Harrison area. The estimated time of restoration is 11:30 a.m., however this could change.

KVEO will bring you more information as it becomes available.

