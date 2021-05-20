AEP responds to power outages in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—American Electric Power (AEP) crews are responding to power outages in the city of Harlingen.
The company said the outage affected approximately 2,950 customers in the East Harrison area. The estimated time of restoration is 11:30 a.m., however this could change.
KVEO will bring you more information as it becomes available.