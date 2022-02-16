WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — AEP Texas is reporting power outages in the mid-valley area.

According to a post, customers in the Weslaco area are experiencing outages due to high winds and a downed power line. Officials say approximately 1,400 customers are being affected.

In Harlingen, about 1,300 customers are being affected. Officials believe high winds are the cause.

AEP states they have a crew making the repairs to restore electricity to those affected.

Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) also reported that some customers are experiencing outages due to the winds. A crew is already addressing the situation.

“Temporary light outages may be related to tree branches and palm debris that have fallen and hit power lines,” said a release.

For the latest outages from AEP, click here.

Magic Valley customers can look for outages in their area here.