AEP reports hundreds of power outages after Saturday rainstorm

by: Iris Karami

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: the AEP updated their map with an estimate of over 990 outages in the Rio Grande Valley Region at 4:54pm CST

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — After Saturday morning’s storms there were multiple power outages reported in the region with the most reported at 886 customers without power in the El Refugio area reported to the American Electric Power company.  

  • Credit: Iris Karami KVEO; Pictured: AEP restoring power lines in McAllen

The AEP’s live map of power outages shows that there were 62 outages reported in the Williams Colonia area at 1:57pm and AEP’s estimated restoration time is currently 5pm CST.  

This morning there were 35 mph winds with rain, hail and lightning storms that contributed to the region’s power outages.  

You can find more updates on power outage updates here on the AEP website: http://outagemap.aeptexas.com.s3.amazonaws.com/external/default.html 

