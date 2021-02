High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — American Electric Power Texas has reported a power outage affecting over 1,000 customers at South Padre Island.

According to a tweet, AEP crews are responding to it. The cause is unknown.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Crews are responding to an outage affecting approximately 1,600 customers. No cause is known at this time. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore electric service to SPI. #WeAreAEPTexas — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) February 23, 2021

UPDATE: 8:31 p.m.

The power is estimated to be restored at 9:30 p.m., according to AEP Texas via Twitter.