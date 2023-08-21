HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — AEP announced that it is lining up resources and manpower across the Rio Grande Valley ahead of a tropical depression entering the area.

ValleyCentral spoke with Eladio Jaimez, a spokesperson for AEP, who said they are preparing ahead of the storm.

“We have employees across the Valley, from South Padre Island all the way to Roma, ready to respond,” Jaimez said.

Jaimez said that contract workers are also ready to help restore power in the case of any outages.

As the storm nears, Jaimez reminds the public to stay away from any downed power lines.

“Whether in the street or in an alley, stay away from the power lines and call us,” he said. “If they can’t call us, call local authorities.”