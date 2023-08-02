Update at 4:07 p.m.: AEP Texas reported over 10,000 customers are back with power in Hidalgo County. Reports show there are still 63 outage cases.

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 10,000 AEP Texas customers are experiencing power outages in the upper Valley, reports show.

AEP Texas is reporting approximately 10,400 customers began experiencing power outages in the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo area at around 12:50 p.m.

According to Eladio Jaimez, Communications Consultant for AEP Texas, the power outages were caused by equipment failure at an AEP substation.

The estimated time for the power to be restored is 4 p.m.

AEP crews have dispatched crews to assess the outage issue.