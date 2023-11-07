McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — AEP is reporting that approximately 3,000 customers are without power in the McAllen and Pharr areas.

ValleyCentral spoke with AEP officials, who said crews are currently working to restore power. The estimated time of restoration is 4:30 p.m.

On Tuesday afternoon, 10,000 customers were initially reported as without power. That number has since decreased to 3,000, an outage map shows.

The cause of the outage has not been determined at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.