HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – More than 1,500 AEP Texas customers in Hidalgo County have been without electricity on this incredibly hot day.

At one point Monday afternoon, nearly 2,300 customers had no lights. The highest concentration of outages is centered around Pharr, San Juan and Alamo

An AEP spokesman told ValleyCentral they aren’t certain why the power is out in the region, but they are working to fix the problem.

The electricity isn’t expected to be restore until 8:30 p.m.

None of the other utility companies in the Valley are reporting outages as of Monday evening.