AEP assessing Raymondville power outage

High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand (Source: MGN Online)

UPDATE: AEP has completed its assessment and power is restored in Raymondville.

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — AEP is responding to a power outage that has left thousands in Raymondville without electricity.

According to AEP, an outage on Saturday has left more than 1,700 customers without power.

The company is currently assessing the situation and currently has no timeframe for when the power will be restored.

However, a smaller outage in Raymondville has an expected restoration time of Saturday at 10 p.m.

If AEP releases an estimated restoration time for the major outage, this article will be updated.