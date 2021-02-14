Closing or Delays

Live Radar

Download Our App

Share Your Photos

AEP and Magic Valley experiencing power outages across RGV amid cold weather

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Inclement weather conditions are causing power outages across the Rio Grande Valley.

We will keep up with the power outages in the Rio Grande Valley as the record-breaking winter storm arrives.

7:30 p.m.

Harlingen

Magic Valley Electric Company is experiencing an outage impacting 1,103 customers.

South Padre Island

AEP is experiencing an outage impacting 1,321 customers. Estimated restoration time is 9:30 p.m.

AEP outages can be found here.

Magic Valley outages can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday