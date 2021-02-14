AEP and Magic Valley experiencing power outages across RGV amid cold weather

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Inclement weather conditions are causing power outages across the Rio Grande Valley.
We will keep up with the power outages in the Rio Grande Valley as the record-breaking winter storm arrives.
7:30 p.m.
Harlingen
Magic Valley Electric Company is experiencing an outage impacting 1,103 customers.
South Padre Island
AEP is experiencing an outage impacting 1,321 customers. Estimated restoration time is 9:30 p.m.
