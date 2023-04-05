CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Veterans, Cameron County, and state officials are working towards bringing a Veterans cemetery to Cameron County by seeking land donations and filing a house bill.

Veterans and advocates are making their voices heard by requesting a state Veterans cemetery in Cameron County.

The closest Veterans cemetery is the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery located in Mission.

“We have a lot of widows, and they are elderly, they’re in their 70s some of them in their 80s and they just don’t have the means or the ability to travel up to Mission,” Tony Garcia, the founder of Warriors United in Arms Brownsville said.

The organization honors and advocates for Veterans.

Garcia said the need for a Cameron County Veterans cemetery is crucial.

“Cameron County is officially seeking property in terms of land donations in order to create here, sooner or later a State Veterans Cemetery,” Gus Ruiz, the Cameron County Precinct 4 Commissioner said.

Ruiz said the announcement for land donations was made in a commission meeting in March.

He said 50 to 60 acres are needed for the project.

Ruiz added that state and federal regulations do not allow the state to purchase land for a Veterans cemetery.

In addition to their initiative, a house bill was filed by State Representative Janie Lopez.

“House Bill 4739, which thankfully the chairman, from the committee, Chairman Wilson gave us a hearing,” said Lopez.

The house bill will allow for a Veterans cemetery to be in a county contiguous to an international border and the Gulf of Mexico.

Lopez is also asking for a law that limits the state to only seven Veterans cemeteries to be amended.

She said expanding to 10 cemeteries would be ideal to include one in Cameron County.

During the hearing for House Bill 4739 in Austin, several advocates presented testimonies including Martin Rodriguez, the director of Cameron County Veterans Services.

“As far as the testimony went, we used different angles as to why we need a cemetery here in Cameron County. The angle I took was the population,” Rodriguez said.

He explained that with a population of about 423,000 in Cameron County, 15,000 are Veterans.

Ruiz said each year about 300 veterans die in the county and that is not including their spouses or dependents that are eligible to be buried at a state Veterans cemetery.

The Veterans and advocates are hoping for land donations and the passing of the house bill.

For information on donating land for the Cameron County Veterans Cemetery, you can call Mike Forbes with the Cameron County Purchasing Department at (956) 544-0871 or visit their website.