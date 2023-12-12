SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Advancements for South Padre Island’s second causeway project were announced Tuesday by Cameron County Judge, Eddie Trevino Jr.

According to a release from Trevino, the Texas Transportation Commission approved an order in which the new causeway project will be on the State Highway System and maintained by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“This project is vital for our region and will greatly assist with the flow of traffic, evaluation process, promote public safety and maintain continuity of the Texas State Highway System,” Trevino said.

Cameron County’s partnership with TxDOT to complete the causeway is expected to have an impact on the local economy.

“This important action is a critical first step in the planning and construction of the South Padre Island 2nd Causeway that will help improve safety and bolster economic growth in the Rio Grande Valley,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

TxDOT announced the new bridge will be built between FM 106 and Park Road 100 on South Padre Island.

Construction is expected to begin in 2029.