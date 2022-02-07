BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Have a special someone this Valentine’s? “Adopt-an-Opossum” at Gladys Porter Zoo for that special tlacuache in your life.

As tlacuaches “need love too,” the zoo is promoting the adoption of an opossum.

Each adoption comes with a variety of products that will make it a Valentine’s to remember!

Items included in each adoption are as followed:

8.5″ Opossum Plush

A Blank Valentine’s Day Card

Adoption Certificate

Opossum Fact Sheet

Adopt-An-Animal Decal / Sticker

Photo of Gladys Porter Zoo Opossum, Barry

Once the order is available the zoo will notify individuals to pick up their order, according to GPZ.

To Adopt-an-Opossum, CLICK HERE.