BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Have a special someone this Valentine’s? “Adopt-an-Opossum” at Gladys Porter Zoo for that special tlacuache in your life.
As tlacuaches “need love too,” the zoo is promoting the adoption of an opossum.
Each adoption comes with a variety of products that will make it a Valentine’s to remember!
Items included in each adoption are as followed:
- 8.5″ Opossum Plush
- A Blank Valentine’s Day Card
- Adoption Certificate
- Opossum Fact Sheet
- Adopt-An-Animal Decal / Sticker
- Photo of Gladys Porter Zoo Opossum, Barry
Once the order is available the zoo will notify individuals to pick up their order, according to GPZ.
To Adopt-an-Opossum, CLICK HERE.