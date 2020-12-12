Administrators urging Governor Abbott to consider school employees as frontline workers

MISSION, Texas – The Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) wants the Governor to consider school employees as frontline workers when the vaccine is distributed. The School board voted to approve a resolution requesting the action by the Governor and his team.

The resolution also supports efforts by State Board of Education Member, District 2 Ruben Cortez Jr. and his request to the Governor and he is described as championing a cause for school personnel to be included for the vaccine list as frontline workers.

“I sent the letter urging Governor Abbott and his EVAP committee which is the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel committee that he appointed to define front line workers to include public school employees,” said Cortez.

Mission CISD Superintendent Dr. Carol Perez in support after school personnel were not included on the state’s list of frontline workers.

“We shared the same concerns therefore we wholeheartedly wanted to support the resolution and adopt it,” said Dr. Perez.

Although some might have questions surrounding the vaccine, Dr. Perez says the option should still be given.

“However we wanted all district employees that wish to partake in the vaccine to be given that opportunity,” said Dr. Perez.

Mission CISD doing their best to take care of all faculty and students to make sure they stay safe, however Dr. Perez says why teachers can’t just stay at home if they have safety concerns.

“Our staff has answered the call therefore they need to be treated with the same dignity and respect that front line workers are,” said Dr. Perez.

Dr. Perez is waiting no time in sending the letter to Governor Abbott, “within the next couple of minutes,” she says.

More school districts could potentially make the same request in the following week.

“I spoke with the Superintendent from Weslaco early today its on their agenda for Monday, it’s on the agenda for La Joya School District for Monday as well, it’s on the agenda for Judsen in the San Antonio area on Thursday for next week.”

Cortez says how he thinks this could be a step in the right direction.

“We are hoping Governor Abbott gets this message loud and clear,” said Cortez.