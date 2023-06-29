HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dr. Acosta from the Acosta Family Counseling Center stopped by the ValleyCentral studios to discuss mental health awareness.

Dr. Acosta says counseling is a primary form and one of the most important ways to help people address the situation with their mental health.

“The primary concern we have with the center is addressing and assisting people in finding appropriate counseling for whatever problem they may have. These are issues that can span from family issues, divorce issues, issues with their children, and behavioral issues. “We’re coming off of COVID and people with an enormous amount of situations with depression, with anxiety, different forms of manifestations in that way.”

When dealing with depression Acosta says, “One of the main causes of depression and anxiety is that we have enormously irrational questions and self-judgment and thoughts and self-doubts and very fragile self-esteem is because we never challenge any of that.”

The Acosta Family Counseling Center is located at 612 N. McColl Rd in McAllen. For more information call 956-322-8039 or visit them on Facebook.

For additional information visit the National Institute of Mental Health.

