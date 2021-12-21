Additional overnight closures scheduled for the holiday week

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced the right lane on westbound I-2 from the intersection of Ash Road and I-2 to the intersection of Dahlia Street and I-2 in Pharr will be temporarily closed.

The closure is necessary to provide a safe work zone for construction activity in the area. TxDOT reminds drivers to please drive safely while approaching this area.

TxDOT said the closure began on Monday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. until the following day at

6:00 a.m. This closure is scheduled for every night this week until Thursday, Dec. 23 at 6 a.m.

All work is weather permitting.

TxDOT reminds drivers to stay alert and slow down in roadwork zones, to be aware of lane closures, alternate routes, and follow all traffic control updates.