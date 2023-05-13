MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who robbed a local business last week has been charged for his involvement in additional robberies, authorities say.

Xavier Zamora, 53, was initially arrested Thursday, May 4 on charges of evading arrest with vehicle, evading arrest/detention, two counts for robbery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

During the investigation of the primary robbery location of Treviño’s Drive-Thru, authorities discovered Zamora was responsible for other robberies in the area.

On Wednesday, May 10, Zamora received additional charges for indecent assault and two counts of robbery that took place at the Big Shark Drive-Thru and Kittens Drive-Thru in Mission.

According to the HSCO, during the robbery at Kittens Drive-Thru, Zamora attacked someone by “grabbing her breast and vagina.”

Zamora was taken before Justice of the Peace Juan Jose Peña where his total bond was set at $200,000.