Additional Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino reported on Friday that seven county employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the employees testing positive, one is from the County Clerk’s office, one is from the District Clerk’s office, two from the Public Health Department and three from the Sheriff’s office.

Due to privacy laws, Cameron County will not release specific information of the employees.

Judge Trevino says the Public Health Department is working closely with elected officials and department heads to continue to take the appropriate steps to keep their employees and the public safe.

“Although we are reporting a few employees with COVID-19 this week, we need to continue to do our part and remain and keep others safe. Thank you to all who have been compliant and understanding of our Orders in place for the protection of life, health, and property” said Trevino in a statement.

“Please continue to utilize a facial covering, shelter-in-place, social distance, and practice good hygiene etiquette. Remember, the life you save may be your own” said Trevino.