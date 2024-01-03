EDINBURG, Texas (VallleyCentral) — One of the most common New Year’s resolutions people set is to be healthier. Medical experts say this time of year serves as a good reminder to keep up with routine health care.

“There’s a lot of recommendations to see your physician or your health care provider every year and stay on top of those tests and exams that can keep you healthy,” Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County Public Health Authority, said.

Castillo said preventative health care starts early, by making sure kids are meeting their milestones and receiving vaccines for preventable illnesses.

“As you’re getting into the teen years, there are some vaccinations that can prevent serious illnesses down the road, like the HPV vaccine,” he said.

Castillo has seen an increase in cervical cancer in the region, particularly among younger women. He said cases of metastatic cervical cancer are caused largely by the virus the vaccine can protect from. Castillo said he’s also seen an increase in cases of colon cancer.

“If you can detect it in the early phase of the cancer, when it’s just a polyp or say it’s a stage one cancer, you can cure it at that point,” he said. “Or even prevent it. If you wait until there’s symptoms, by that point, it’s probably either going to be incurable, or a much bigger treatment.”

He also recommended getting blood tests as part of physical exams. He said signs of illnesses can show up in bloodwork before symptoms are ever felt. Blood screening can check for issues like high cholesterol and other illnesses that do not have noticeable symptoms.

“You don’t know you have a problem until you get a major issue like a heart attack or a stroke,” Castillo explained. “So, find those before they turn into problems. Because you need to treat them over years to have that best outcome.”

Castillo said early detection is important to avoid any long-term damage. He said he sees many cases of diseases being detected too late.

“I see this happen all the time,” he said. “People will see something wrong or feel something wrong and they don’t want to confirm there’s something wrong. But deep in all of our minds, we know that the sooner we get this figured out, the better and the easier it is to treat.”